Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team win the 3rd Marine Division Squad Competition

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U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, pose for a photo at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Hawaii, April 6, 2026. The 3rd LCT squad earned first place in the annual 3rd Marine Division Squad Competition. The competition brought together top infantry squads from across the Pacific region to determine the unit that will represent the Division at the Marine Corps Rifle Squad Competition in Quantico, Virginia, in May 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)