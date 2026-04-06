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    Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team win the 3rd Marine Division Squad Competition

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    Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team win the 3rd Marine Division Squad Competition

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, pose for a photo at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Hawaii, April 6, 2026. The 3rd LCT squad earned first place in the annual 3rd Marine Division Squad Competition. The competition brought together top infantry squads from across the Pacific region to determine the unit that will represent the Division at the Marine Corps Rifle Squad Competition in Quantico, Virginia, in May 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 21:10
    Photo ID: 9600687
    VIRIN: 260406-M-KJ570-1008
    Resolution: 5390x3598
    Size: 5.07 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team win the 3rd Marine Division Squad Competition, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Warfighting
    3d MarDiv
    Fight Now
    ForceDesign
    3d MLR
    3d LCT

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