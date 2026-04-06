(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) enhances battlefield reach with Aevex Atlas at JRTC

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) enhances battlefield reach with Aevex Atlas at JRTC

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Photo by Spc. Mariam Diallo 

    Capability Program Executive Aviation

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Aric Andrews, assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Spc. Alexander Moore, assigned to Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team configure an Aevex Atlas Ground Control System (GCS) during a Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation at Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 1, 2026. Featuring a 30-foot mast and integrated interface box, the Aevex Atlas GCS enables small units to deploy loitering munitions and unmanned aircraft systems. This rotation marks the first integration of Aevex Atlas technology at JRTC, a result of the company’s partnership with Project Manager Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (PM UAS). (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariam Diallo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 16:49
    Photo ID: 9600395
    VIRIN: 260401-A-NQ629-5660
    Resolution: 5373x4000
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) enhances battlefield reach with Aevex Atlas at JRTC, by SPC Mariam Diallo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Polk
    101st Airborne Division (AA)
    Screaming Eagles
    JRTC 26-06
    Aevex
    PM UAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery