101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) enhances battlefield reach with Aevex Atlas at JRTC

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Aric Andrews, assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) sets up the Aevex Atlas Ground Control System (GCS) during a Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation at Fort Polk, Louisiana, April 1, 2026. Featuring a 30-foot mast and integrated interface box, the Aevex Atlas GCS enables small units to deploy loitering munitions and unmanned aircraft systems. This rotation marks the first integration of Aevex Atlas technology at JRTC, a result of the company’s partnership with Project Manager Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (PM UAS). (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariam Diallo)