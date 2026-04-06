101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) UAS operators and artillerymen synchronize capabilities for Aevex Atlas Debut at JRTC

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U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jacob Close, assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade; Sgt. Abduel Taylor, assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault); and Sgt. Robert Gebing, assigned to Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, combine their expertise in unmanned aircraft system operations and artillery to develop a mission plan during a Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation at Fort Polk, April 1, 2026. Liam Golly, a software engineer at Aevex, observes as Taylor and Gebing utilize the Aevex Atlas flight simulator and Soldier robotic controller to refine tactical maneuvers and synchronize precision fires. This rotation marks the first integration of Aevex Atlas technology at JRTC, a result of the company’s partnership with Project Manager Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (PM UAS) to provide soldiers with advanced loitering munition and UAS capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariam Diallo)