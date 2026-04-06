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    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) UAS operators and artillerymen synchronize capabilities for Aevex Atlas Debut at JRTC

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    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) UAS operators and artillerymen synchronize capabilities for Aevex Atlas Debut at JRTC

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Photo by Spc. Mariam Diallo 

    Capability Program Executive Aviation

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jacob Close, assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade; Sgt. Abduel Taylor, assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault); and Sgt. Robert Gebing, assigned to Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, combine their expertise in unmanned aircraft system operations and artillery to develop a mission plan during a Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation at Fort Polk, April 1, 2026. Liam Golly, a software engineer at Aevex, observes as Taylor and Gebing utilize the Aevex Atlas flight simulator and Soldier robotic controller to refine tactical maneuvers and synchronize precision fires. This rotation marks the first integration of Aevex Atlas technology at JRTC, a result of the company’s partnership with Project Manager Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (PM UAS) to provide soldiers with advanced loitering munition and UAS capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariam Diallo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 14:43
    Photo ID: 9600117
    VIRIN: 260401-A-NQ629-3865
    Resolution: 5351x3841
    Size: 5.41 MB
    Location: LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) UAS operators and artillerymen synchronize capabilities for Aevex Atlas Debut at JRTC, by SPC Mariam Diallo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Polk
    101st Airborne (AA) Division
    Screaming Eagles
    JRTC 26-06
    Aevex
    PMUAS

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