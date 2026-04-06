YPG supports local Veteran Standdown

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U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground’s Public Affairs Office supported the Somerton Veteran Standdown at the Cocopah Community Center on March 28, 2026 with a dynamic multimedia display of YPG’s history and importance in conducting developmental testing on behalf of America’s warfighters. Sgt. Bravie Soto, Yuma County’s first casualty in the Vietnam War, for whom YPG’s Armaments Operations Center is named, was a member of the Cocopah Indian Tribe. (Photo by Rose Wolford)