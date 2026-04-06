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    YPG supports local Veteran Standdown

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    YPG supports local Veteran Standdown

    SOMERTON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground’s Public Affairs Office supported the Somerton Veteran Standdown at the Cocopah Community Center on March 28, 2026 with a dynamic multimedia display of YPG’s history and importance in conducting developmental testing on behalf of America’s warfighters. Sgt. Bravie Soto, Yuma County’s first casualty in the Vietnam War, for whom YPG’s Armaments Operations Center is named, was a member of the Cocopah Indian Tribe. (Photo by Rose Wolford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 12:25
    Photo ID: 9599919
    Resolution: 1199x899
    Size: 239.18 KB
    Location: SOMERTON, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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