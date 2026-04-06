'Yuma 50' military support group members visit U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

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Members of the ‘Yuma 50’ military support group visited U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground April 1, 2026, getting a comprehensive brief from the post’s senior leaders and taking an extensive tour of the post’s test capabilities. “The Yuma 50 members were extremely impressed with the breadth and depth of YPG’s mission set and the technical competence of the YPG workforce,” said Ross Poppenberger, Yuma 50 board member. “Members are eager to expand corporate membership to share the understanding among Yuma community members regarding YPG’s contributions to our warfighters and aid in securing needed resources to our Yuma military installations.”