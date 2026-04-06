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    'Yuma 50' military support group members visit U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

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    'Yuma 50' military support group members visit U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Photo by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Members of the ‘Yuma 50’ military support group visited U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground April 1, 2026, getting a comprehensive brief from the post’s senior leaders and taking an extensive tour of the post’s test capabilities. “The Yuma 50 members were extremely impressed with the breadth and depth of YPG’s mission set and the technical competence of the YPG workforce,” said Ross Poppenberger, Yuma 50 board member. “Members are eager to expand corporate membership to share the understanding among Yuma community members regarding YPG’s contributions to our warfighters and aid in securing needed resources to our Yuma military installations.”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 12:17
    Photo ID: 9599910
    VIRIN: 260401-A-GD561-8212
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 'Yuma 50' military support group members visit U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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