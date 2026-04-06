County officials wowed by U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground mission

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Members of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors and other Yuma County officials visited U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground on March 30, 2026, getting a comprehensive brief from the post’s senior leaders and taking an extensive tour of the post’s test capabilities. “Touring Yuma Proving Ground and meeting the team was an outstanding experience,” said Ian McGaughey, Yuma County Administrator. “I came away with a deep appreciation for the dedication and important work that supports our warfighters worldwide.”