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    County officials wowed by U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground mission

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    County officials wowed by U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground mission

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Photo by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Members of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors and other Yuma County officials visited U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground on March 30, 2026, getting a comprehensive brief from the post’s senior leaders and taking an extensive tour of the post’s test capabilities. “Touring Yuma Proving Ground and meeting the team was an outstanding experience,” said Ian McGaughey, Yuma County Administrator. “I came away with a deep appreciation for the dedication and important work that supports our warfighters worldwide.”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 12:14
    Photo ID: 9599908
    VIRIN: 260330-A-GD561-1420
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, County officials wowed by U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground mission, by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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