Re-enlistment in the sky.

Cpl. Yerin Choi reenlisted aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk on April 2, 2026, after departing from the Camp Walker helipad and flying over Daegu, Republic of Korea. The ceremony was conducted in flight with support from 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade aircrew, including pilot in command Capt. Hanna Hartel, pilot 1st Lt. John Gordon, crew chief Spc. Luis Gomez, and Pfc. Jose Hernandez.
(U.S. Army photo by Kailil Kendrick)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 03:29
|Photo ID:
|9599456
|VIRIN:
|260402-A-TI445-6898
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
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