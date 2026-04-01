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    Re-enlistment in the sky.

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    Re-enlistment in the sky.

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.01.2026

    Photo by Kailil Kendrick 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Cpl. Yerin Choi reenlisted aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk on April 2, 2026, after departing from the Camp Walker helipad and flying over Daegu, Republic of Korea. The ceremony was conducted in flight with support from 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade aircrew, including pilot in command Capt. Hanna Hartel, pilot 1st Lt. John Gordon, crew chief Spc. Luis Gomez, and Pfc. Jose Hernandez.
    (U.S. Army photo by Kailil Kendrick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 03:29
    Photo ID: 9599456
    VIRIN: 260402-A-TI445-6898
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Re-enlistment in the sky., by Kailil Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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