DM50 Hosts Annual Car Show & Picnic April 11

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DM50 is hosting their annual free car show and picnic at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 11, 2026. The event will give Davis-Monthan families an opportunity to come together to enjoy free food, activities and entertainment. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman Najzee Kuzu)