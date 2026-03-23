2026 AVCOE

Soldiers work as a team to negotiate the Leaders Reaction Course during the 2026 Aviation Center of Excellence Best Squad Competition at Fort Rucker, Ala., March 31, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by WO1 Seth Highnote)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 14:23
|Photo ID:
|9592459
|VIRIN:
|260331-D-A4456-9288
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8 MB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
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