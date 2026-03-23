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    2026 AVCOE

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    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
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    2026 AVCOE

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Aviation Center of Excellence

    Soldiers work as a team to negotiate the Leaders Reaction Course during the 2026 Aviation Center of Excellence Best Squad Competition at Fort Rucker, Ala., March 31, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by WO1 Seth Highnote)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 14:23
    Photo ID: 9592459
    VIRIN: 260331-D-A4456-9288
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8 MB
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 2026 AVCOE, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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