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    Generators will ensure continuous care at Louisville VA Medical Center

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    Generators will ensure continuous care at Louisville VA Medical Center

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    There are currently four generators in the CUP with provisions to add another generator in the future, if desired. Each of the four generators is rated for 3 megawatts, making the total of the generator power production 12 megawatts.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 12:34
    Photo ID: 9592092
    VIRIN: 260311-A-GI410-7864
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Generators will ensure continuous care at Louisville VA Medical Center, by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USACE, teamwork, veterans, construction, Louisville, VAMC

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