There are currently four generators in the CUP with provisions to add another generator in the future, if desired. Each of the four generators is rated for 3 megawatts, making the total of the generator power production 12 megawatts.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 12:34
|Photo ID:
|9592092
|VIRIN:
|260311-A-GI410-7864
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Generators will ensure continuous care at Louisville VA Medical Center, by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Generators will ensure continuous care at Louisville VA Medical Center
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