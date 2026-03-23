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    Airlifter of the month - Staff Sgt. Briona Brown

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    Airlifter of the month - Staff Sgt. Briona Brown

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Briona Brown, 603rd Air Communications Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of the Global Command and Control Systems, poses for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. She takes care of Airmen who support the mission of securing communication and cyber capabilities, enabling safe and fluid operations across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Curzi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 10:42
    Photo ID: 9591780
    VIRIN: 260311-F-TC128-1027
    Resolution: 4421x3925
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Airlifter of the month - Staff Sgt. Briona Brown, by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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