U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Briona Brown, 603rd Air Communications Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of the Global Command and Control Systems, poses for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. She takes care of Airmen who support the mission of securing communication and cyber capabilities, enabling safe and fluid operations across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Curzi)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 10:42
|Photo ID:
|9591780
|VIRIN:
|260311-F-TC128-1027
|Resolution:
|4421x3925
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
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Airlifter of the month - Staff Sgt. Briona Brown
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