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    Medical Readiness Command, Europe leadership visits British 2nd Medical Group training center in the United Kingdom

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    Medical Readiness Command, Europe leadership visits British 2nd Medical Group training center in the United Kingdom

    GERMANY

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    UNITED KINGDOM – Medical Readiness Command, Europe leadership had the opportunity to visit the British 2nd Medical Group Land Medical Training Center and tour their combat medical course training facilities in the United Kingdom Mar. 26. (From left to right are Command Sgt. Maj. Kalani Kalili, Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, Col. Michael Taylor (UK), Lt. Col. James Fisher (UK), Maj. James Rieder (UK) and Col. Bryony Soltis.) The British combat medical training course includes scenarios such as triaging mass casualties with a range of different injuries, treating casualties with major injuries caused by blasts and small arms fire, treating and safely extracting patients from civilian and military vehicles and extracting casualties under fire.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 04:06
    Photo ID: 9591324
    VIRIN: 260326-A-YV790-4495
    Resolution: 4702x2947
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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