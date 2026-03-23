Military Police conduct abandoned bicycle cleanup across USAG Japan installations

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Soldiers assigned to the 88th Military Police Detachment spent a full day collecting unregistered and abandoned bicycles on U.S. Army Japan installations. In the days leading up to the effort, the team conducted detailed inspections to identify bikes missing valid registration stickers or showing signs of rust, missing parts or other non-compliance with USAG Japan bicycle regulations, helping maintain tidy, safe and regulation-compliant facilities.