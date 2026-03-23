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    Military Police conduct abandoned bicycle cleanup across USAG Japan installations

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    Military Police conduct abandoned bicycle cleanup across USAG Japan installations

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.30.2026

    Photo by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Soldiers assigned to the 88th Military Police Detachment spent a full day collecting unregistered and abandoned bicycles on U.S. Army Japan installations. In the days leading up to the effort, the team conducted detailed inspections to identify bikes missing valid registration stickers or showing signs of rust, missing parts or other non-compliance with USAG Japan bicycle regulations, helping maintain tidy, safe and regulation-compliant facilities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 00:58
    Photo ID: 9591276
    VIRIN: 260331-A-MS361-4096
    Resolution: 1916x1043
    Size: 567.63 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Military Police conduct abandoned bicycle cleanup across USAG Japan installations, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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