A Day in the Life: Petroleum Supply Specialist (92F)

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U.S. Army Pfc. Tony Laron Phillips serves as a petroleum supply specialist with Echo Company, 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division. Phillips manages and distributes fuel in support of aviation operations, ensuring aircraft and equipment remain fueled and mission ready across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph Flores)