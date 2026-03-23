Army Field Support Battalion-Carson personnel conducted a full physical inventory of $30 million in ammunition with Soldiers from the 60th Ordnance Company
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 15:38
|Photo ID:
|9590483
|VIRIN:
|260317-D-A4479-9062
|Resolution:
|396x361
|Size:
|61.18 KB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFSBn-Carson conducts full inventory of ASP, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.