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    AFSBn-Carson conducts full inventory of ASP

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    AFSBn-Carson conducts full inventory of ASP

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Army Field Support Battalion-Carson personnel conducted a full physical inventory of $30 million in ammunition with Soldiers from the 60th Ordnance Company

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 15:38
    Photo ID: 9590483
    VIRIN: 260317-D-A4479-9062
    Resolution: 396x361
    Size: 61.18 KB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Army Sustainment Command
    407th Army Field Support Brigade

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