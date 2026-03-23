AFSBn-Carson conducts full inventory of ASP

Date Taken: 03.17.2026 Date Posted: 03.30.2026 15:38 Photo ID: 9590483 VIRIN: 260317-D-A4479-9062 Resolution: 396x361 Size: 61.18 KB Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

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