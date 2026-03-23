Medical Readiness Command, Europe commander takes part in 2026 Deployed Medical and Healthcare Delivery Symposium in United Kingdom

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LONDON – U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and command surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa took part in the 2026 Deployed Medical and Healthcare Delivery (DMHD) Symposium held in London March 24-25. The two-day medical symposium brought together more than 350 military and civilian medical experts from 20 plus nations. The medical symposium focused on urgent challenges in operational healthcare to include NATO Medical Action Plan for collective defense, mass casualty planning and patient evacuation, civilian/military interoperability through regulatory alignment, medical logistics resilience in disrupted supply chains, workforce shortages and a scalable medical force solution.