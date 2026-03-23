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    Medical Readiness Command, Europe commander takes part in French Armed Forces Medical Symposium

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    Medical Readiness Command, Europe commander takes part in French Armed Forces Medical Symposium

    GERMANY

    03.23.2026

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    PARIS – U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and command surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa addresses attendees at the French Armed Forces Medical Symposium March 24 in Paris, France. The intent of the symposium was to address the urgent need for adapting allied military health services to meet the realities of high-intensity or Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO). The medical symposium, attended by more than 200 military medical leaders from France, Germany, Spain, and the United States, underscored a pivotal shift in European defense strategy.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 09:36
    Photo ID: 9589685
    VIRIN: 260324-A-YV790-1615
    Resolution: 4358x6065
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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