Medical Readiness Command, Europe commander takes part in French Armed Forces Medical Symposium

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PARIS – U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and command surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa addresses attendees at the French Armed Forces Medical Symposium March 24 in Paris, France. The intent of the symposium was to address the urgent need for adapting allied military health services to meet the realities of high-intensity or Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO). The medical symposium, attended by more than 200 military medical leaders from France, Germany, Spain, and the United States, underscored a pivotal shift in European defense strategy.