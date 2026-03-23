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    AECW Deployers

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    AECW Deployers

    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Photo by Kameron Voelz 

    HQDA, Deputy Chief of Staff G-1

    “AECW RSOI continues to host gatherings for Volunteer Civilian deployers to enhance morale and comradery. This also provides a chance for deployers to blow off some steam and relax a little during their deployment in support of military operations and contingencies around the world.”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 07:42
    Photo ID: 9589537
    VIRIN: 260330-O-EV849-4329
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 189.73 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AECW Deployers, by Kameron Voelz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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