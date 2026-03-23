AECW Deployers

“AECW RSOI continues to host gatherings for Volunteer Civilian deployers to enhance morale and comradery. This also provides a chance for deployers to blow off some steam and relax a little during their deployment in support of military operations and contingencies around the world.”
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 07:42
|Photo ID:
|9589537
|VIRIN:
|260330-O-EV849-4329
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|189.73 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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