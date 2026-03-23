Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!
This month's news headlines include:
- Two-Star Promotion
- Gate 2 Phase 2 Construction information
- CZCC Parking Construction Phase 1
- Abandoned Bicycle Cleanup
- Try-Service Dental Symposium
- First Shine in Decades – Camp Zama Chapel
- Commander’s Cup
- My Army Post App
- ZMHS News Stories
***Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 01:54
|Photo ID:
|9589445
|VIRIN:
|260330-A-MS361-7395
|Resolution:
|1918x1047
|Size:
|161.29 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Zama Pulse March - April 2026 edition, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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