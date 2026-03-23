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    Zama Pulse March - April 2026 edition

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    Zama Pulse March - April 2026 edition

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.29.2026

    Photo by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!
    This month's news headlines include:
    - Two-Star Promotion
    - Gate 2 Phase 2 Construction information
    - CZCC Parking Construction Phase 1
    - Abandoned Bicycle Cleanup
    - Try-Service Dental Symposium
    - First Shine in Decades – Camp Zama Chapel
    - Commander’s Cup
    - My Army Post App
    - ZMHS News Stories
    ***Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 01:54
    Photo ID: 9589445
    VIRIN: 260330-A-MS361-7395
    Resolution: 1918x1047
    Size: 161.29 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zama Pulse March - April 2026 edition, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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