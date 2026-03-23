Zama Pulse March - April 2026 edition

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Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!

This month's news headlines include:

- Two-Star Promotion

- Gate 2 Phase 2 Construction information

- CZCC Parking Construction Phase 1

- Abandoned Bicycle Cleanup

- Try-Service Dental Symposium

- First Shine in Decades – Camp Zama Chapel

- Commander’s Cup

- My Army Post App

- ZMHS News Stories

***Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!