Secretary of the Army meets OCS Candidates

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Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan Driscoll, Deputy Under Secretary of the Army, Hon. David Fitzgerald, and Deputy Chief of Staff, G-6, Lt. Gen. Jeth Rey, pose for a photo with Officer Candidate School (OCS) candidates while visiting Fort Benning, Ga., March 27, 2026. Secretary Driscoll met with OCS candidates and Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) leaders to talk about leadership and the Army's transformation initiatives. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)