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    Secretary of the Army meets OCS Candidates

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    Secretary of the Army meets OCS Candidates

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Sgt. David Resnick 

    Secretary of the Army

    Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan Driscoll, Deputy Under Secretary of the Army, Hon. David Fitzgerald, and Deputy Chief of Staff, G-6, Lt. Gen. Jeth Rey, pose for a photo with Officer Candidate School (OCS) candidates while visiting Fort Benning, Ga., March 27, 2026. Secretary Driscoll met with OCS candidates and Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) leaders to talk about leadership and the Army's transformation initiatives. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 18:21
    Photo ID: 9588266
    VIRIN: 260327-A-ZV876-1001
    Resolution: 2636x2160
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Secretary of the Army meets OCS Candidates, by SGT David Resnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Benning, OCS, SECARMY, Army

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