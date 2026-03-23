System Improvements Testing Underway

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NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES 03.27.2026 Courtesy Photo DARPA

The USX-1 Defiant sails off the coast of Long Beach, Calif., to test autonomy and control software improvements.



The No Manning Required Ship (NOMARS) program has built an unmanned surface vessel (USV) designed from the ground up to never accommodate a human aboard, the USX-1 Defiant.



By removing the human element from all ship design considerations, the program intends to demonstrate significant advantages, to include: Size, cost, at-sea reliability, greater hydrodynamic efficiency, survivability to sea-state, and survivability to adversary actions.



NOMARS is the kind of experimentation that could define a future hybrid maritime fleet, a manned-unmanned team with the ability to adapt and scale.



https://www.darpa.mil/news/features/nomars?utm_source=dvids&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nomars&utm_term=2-27-2026&utm_content=naval-base-ventura-county