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    System Improvements Testing Underway

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    System Improvements Testing Underway

    NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    DARPA

    The USX-1 Defiant sails off the coast of Long Beach, Calif., to test autonomy and control software improvements.

    The No Manning Required Ship (NOMARS) program has built an unmanned surface vessel (USV) designed from the ground up to never accommodate a human aboard, the USX-1 Defiant.

    By removing the human element from all ship design considerations, the program intends to demonstrate significant advantages, to include: Size, cost, at-sea reliability, greater hydrodynamic efficiency, survivability to sea-state, and survivability to adversary actions.

    NOMARS is the kind of experimentation that could define a future hybrid maritime fleet, a manned-unmanned team with the ability to adapt and scale.

    https://www.darpa.mil/news/features/nomars?utm_source=dvids&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nomars&utm_term=2-27-2026&utm_content=naval-base-ventura-county

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 16:08
    Photo ID: 9588099
    VIRIN: 260327-D-D0231-6143
    Resolution: 2096x1397
    Size: 805.31 KB
    Location: NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    autonomy
    NOMARS

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