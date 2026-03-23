Lightning Surge 2: 25th Infantry Division

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The 25th Infantry Division is leveraging a series of operational training events called Lightning Surge to experiment with Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) prototypes. Lightning Surge 2 featured the Division Artillery (DIVARTY) executing fully digital calls for fire missions – from sensor to shooter – using an industry prototyped NGC2 data platform and AI mission system that streamlined targeting data received from different sensors. The Army’s Artillery Execution Suite (AXS) ingested targeting information from the data layer, which enabled the fires direction center (FDC) to quickly calculate all firing computations before sending for execution down to the guns. The 25th ID’s NGC2 prototypes will be integrated into larger, joint and multinational exercises across the Pacific.