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    Lightning Surge 2: 25th Infantry Division

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    Lightning Surge 2: 25th Infantry Division

    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Kathryn Bailey 

    Capability Program Executive Command and Control Information Network (CPE C2IN)

    The 25th Infantry Division is leveraging a series of operational training events called Lightning Surge to experiment with Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) prototypes. Lightning Surge 2 featured the Division Artillery (DIVARTY) executing fully digital calls for fire missions – from sensor to shooter – using an industry prototyped NGC2 data platform and AI mission system that streamlined targeting data received from different sensors. The Army’s Artillery Execution Suite (AXS) ingested targeting information from the data layer, which enabled the fires direction center (FDC) to quickly calculate all firing computations before sending for execution down to the guns. The 25th ID’s NGC2 prototypes will be integrated into larger, joint and multinational exercises across the Pacific.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 16:05
    Photo ID: 9588092
    VIRIN: 260225-O-UY097-5184
    Resolution: 2430x2771
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Surge 2: 25th Infantry Division, by Kathryn Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    25 ID
    NGC2
    CPE C2IN
    AXS

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