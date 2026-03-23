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    Forging the Future of Naval Warfare: Inside the 2026 Warfighting Development Center Leadership Huddle & Advanced Warfighting Summit

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    Forging the Future of Naval Warfare: Inside the 2026 Warfighting Development Center Leadership Huddle &amp; Advanced Warfighting Summit

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Ian Delossantos 

    Navy Warfare Development Center

    Forging the future of maritime dominance — Leaders gather for a group photo at the Advanced Warfighting Summit & Leadership Huddle (March 24 – 25, 2026) to drive innovation, enhance collaboration, and advance integrated warfighting readiness and innovation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 11:48
    Photo ID: 9587211
    VIRIN: 260325-N-CI480-7219
    Resolution: 3194x2481
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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