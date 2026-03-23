Date Taken: 03.25.2026 Date Posted: 03.27.2026 11:48 Photo ID: 9587211 VIRIN: 260325-N-CI480-7219 Resolution: 3194x2481 Size: 3.33 MB Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

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This work, Forging the Future of Naval Warfare: Inside the 2026 Warfighting Development Center Leadership Huddle & Advanced Warfighting Summit, by Ian Delossantos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.