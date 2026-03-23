Forging the future of maritime dominance — Leaders gather for a group photo at the Advanced Warfighting Summit & Leadership Huddle (March 24 – 25, 2026) to drive innovation, enhance collaboration, and advance integrated warfighting readiness and innovation.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 11:48
|Photo ID:
|9587211
|VIRIN:
|260325-N-CI480-7219
|Resolution:
|3194x2481
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Forging the Future of Naval Warfare: Inside the 2026 Warfighting Development Center Leadership Huddle & Advanced Warfighting Summit, by Ian Delossantos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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