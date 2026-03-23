U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Royal Thai Armed Forces Strengthen Alliance at 4th Senior Leaders' Dialogue

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, left, and Gen. Ukris Boontanondha, Chief of Defense Forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, sign an eight-star action plan annex during the 4th Senior Leaders Dialogue at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith, Mar. 24, 2026. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Noah Hernandez)