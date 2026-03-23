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    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Royal Thai Armed Forces Strengthen Alliance at 4th Senior Leaders' Dialogue

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    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Royal Thai Armed Forces Strengthen Alliance at 4th Senior Leaders' Dialogue

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Seaman Noah Hernandez 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, left, and Gen. Ukris Boontanondha, Chief of Defense Forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, sign an eight-star action plan annex during the 4th Senior Leaders Dialogue at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith, Mar. 24, 2026. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Noah Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 02:31
    Photo ID: 9586651
    VIRIN: 260324-N-HG330-1361
    Resolution: 2539x3554
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Royal Thai Armed Forces Strengthen Alliance at 4th Senior Leaders' Dialogue, by SN Noah Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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