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    SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Capt. Rachel Lee

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    SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Capt. Rachel Lee

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Capt. Rachel Lee, a recent SkillBridge intern through the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, served most of her military career at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Lee was born in Pennsylvania, but raised in Daejeon, South Korea. “It’s very meaningful for me to serve in Korea and contribute to the U.S. Army’s mission here. My language ability and cultural understanding also allow me to be more helpful.” Lee is pictured during her site visit at Humphreys East Elementary School, February 6, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 20:05
    Photo ID: 9586372
    VIRIN: 260210-A-CQ138-1085
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Capt. Rachel Lee, by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Military Construction
    SkillBridge
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    USACE
    public affairs

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