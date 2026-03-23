SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Capt. Rachel Lee

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Capt. Rachel Lee, a recent SkillBridge intern through the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, served most of her military career at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Lee was born in Pennsylvania, but raised in Daejeon, South Korea. “It’s very meaningful for me to serve in Korea and contribute to the U.S. Army’s mission here. My language ability and cultural understanding also allow me to be more helpful.” Lee is pictured during her site visit at Humphreys East Elementary School, February 6, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)