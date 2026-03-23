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    ASN M&RA at NFPC

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    ASN M&amp;RA at NFPC

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Marissa Wolfe 

    Naval Foundry and Propeller Center

    The Honorable Benjamin Kohlmann, Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Manpower and Reserve Affairs toured the Naval Foundry and Propeller Center (NFPC) on March 26. During his visit, he spoke to the Lifting and Handling Group about their experiences working at NFPC.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 14:42
    Photo ID: 9585712
    VIRIN: 260326-N-RM246-1356
    Resolution: 4272x2848
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ASN M&RA at NFPC, by Marissa Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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