ASN M&RA at NFPC

The Honorable Benjamin Kohlmann, Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Manpower and Reserve Affairs toured the Naval Foundry and Propeller Center (NFPC) on March 26. During his visit, he spoke to the Lifting and Handling Group about their experiences working at NFPC.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 14:42
|Photo ID:
|9585712
|VIRIN:
|260326-N-RM246-1356
|Resolution:
|4272x2848
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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