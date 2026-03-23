Official portrait of Lt. Cmdr. Larry Gunter assigned to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 12:48
|Photo ID:
|9585407
|VIRIN:
|260312-N-FB730-1010
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Hometown:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Cmdr. Larry Gunter awarded Military Health System (MHS) Nursing Leadership Excellence Award, by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NMRTC Camp Lejeune nurse awarded Military Health System (MHS) Nursing Leadership Excellence Award
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