Lt. Cmdr. Larry Gunter awarded Military Health System (MHS) Nursing Leadership Excellence Award

Date Taken: 03.12.2026 Date Posted: 03.26.2026 12:48 Photo ID: 9585407 VIRIN: 260312-N-FB730-1010 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 1.77 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US Hometown: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US

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