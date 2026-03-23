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    Lt. Cmdr. Larry Gunter awarded Military Health System (MHS) Nursing Leadership Excellence Award

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    Lt. Cmdr. Larry Gunter awarded Military Health System (MHS) Nursing Leadership Excellence Award

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Official portrait of Lt. Cmdr. Larry Gunter assigned to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 12:48
    Photo ID: 9585407
    VIRIN: 260312-N-FB730-1010
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lt. Cmdr. Larry Gunter awarded Military Health System (MHS) Nursing Leadership Excellence Award, by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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