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    Acquisition transformation strategy dominates discussion at New Horizons

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    Acquisition transformation strategy dominates discussion at New Horizons

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2016

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group

    Lea Kirkwood, program executive officer for the Electronic Systems Directorate, headquartered at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., delivers the directorate’s keynote presentation highlighting accomplishments and business opportunities to government, industry, and academia leaders in Newton, Mass., March 11. Hosted by AFCEA’s Lexington-Concord chapter, New Horizons 2026 featured briefings, panel discussions and business opportunities focused on U.S. Air Force programs to ensure the department remains ahead of adversaries in fielding lethal warfighter capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2016
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 10:06
    Photo ID: 9585019
    VIRIN: 260311-F-JW594-2083
    Resolution: 2100x1397
    Size: 703.08 KB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Acquisition transformation strategy dominates discussion at New Horizons, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Hanscom Air Force Base
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    U.S. Air Force
    AFCEA New Horizons 2026

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