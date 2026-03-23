Lea Kirkwood, program executive officer for the Electronic Systems Directorate, headquartered at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., delivers the directorate’s keynote presentation highlighting accomplishments and business opportunities to government, industry, and academia leaders in Newton, Mass., March 11. Hosted by AFCEA’s Lexington-Concord chapter, New Horizons 2026 featured briefings, panel discussions and business opportunities focused on U.S. Air Force programs to ensure the department remains ahead of adversaries in fielding lethal warfighter capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 10:06
|Photo ID:
|9585019
|VIRIN:
|260311-F-JW594-2083
|Resolution:
|2100x1397
|Size:
|703.08 KB
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Acquisition transformation strategy dominates discussion at New Horizons, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.