Acquisition transformation strategy dominates discussion at New Horizons

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Lea Kirkwood, program executive officer for the Electronic Systems Directorate, headquartered at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., delivers the directorate’s keynote presentation highlighting accomplishments and business opportunities to government, industry, and academia leaders in Newton, Mass., March 11. Hosted by AFCEA’s Lexington-Concord chapter, New Horizons 2026 featured briefings, panel discussions and business opportunities focused on U.S. Air Force programs to ensure the department remains ahead of adversaries in fielding lethal warfighter capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)