NNSY's Shop 89 Honored with the January 2026 Safety Flag

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Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Shop 89 of the Temporary Services Department (Code 990) was recently honored with the January 2026 Safety Flag presented March 19! The shop had no injuries or lost workday cases for the month. Shop 89 personnel work to proactively communicate proper work practices, implement safety solutions, and report any potential concerns. Having been honored with two safety flags in 2025, Shop 89 is already on its way to matching or surpassing that total this year. Working safely at NNSY not only protects the force behind the fleet, but also generates a more available fleet by helping deliver maintenance on time and managing risk effectively. Thanks Shop 89 for protecting our workforce and helping meet the shipyard mission to repair, modernize and inactivate our Navy’s warships and training platforms.