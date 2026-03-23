11th Airborne Division Conducts Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division and pilots assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division; U.S. Marines assigned to the 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company; Republic of Korea Army Soldiers assigned to the 122nd Mechanized Battalion; and Republic of Korea Marines assigned to the 73rd Marine Battalion celebrate the completion of a combined arms live-fire exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, March 24, 2026. As the unit’s final exercise before reflagging from a cavalry formation to an infantry battalion, the training validated its evolving mission set while enhancing interoperability with allied forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jaeyoon Lee)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 03:00
|Photo ID:
|9584469
|VIRIN:
|260323-A-WJ162-5953
|Resolution:
|6720x3776
|Size:
|7.66 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
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