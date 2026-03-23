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    11th Airborne Division Conducts Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise

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    11th Airborne Division Conducts Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.23.2026

    Photo by Jaeyoon Lee 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division and pilots assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division; U.S. Marines assigned to the 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company; Republic of Korea Army Soldiers assigned to the 122nd Mechanized Battalion; and Republic of Korea Marines assigned to the 73rd Marine Battalion celebrate the completion of a combined arms live-fire exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, March 24, 2026. As the unit’s final exercise before reflagging from a cavalry formation to an infantry battalion, the training validated its evolving mission set while enhancing interoperability with allied forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jaeyoon Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 03:00
    Photo ID: 9584469
    VIRIN: 260323-A-WJ162-5953
    Resolution: 6720x3776
    Size: 7.66 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 11th Airborne Division Conducts Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise, by Jaeyoon Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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