11th Airborne Division Conducts Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division and pilots assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division; U.S. Marines assigned to the 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company; Republic of Korea Army Soldiers assigned to the 122nd Mechanized Battalion; and Republic of Korea Marines assigned to the 73rd Marine Battalion celebrate the completion of a combined arms live-fire exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, March 24, 2026. As the unit’s final exercise before reflagging from a cavalry formation to an infantry battalion, the training validated its evolving mission set while enhancing interoperability with allied forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jaeyoon Lee)