NAVSUP WSS Engages Australian, New Zealand Allies to Bolster Regional Readiness

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NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support's director of international programs, Capt. Albert Sonon, and deputy director, Kevin Joyce, led a successful delegation to the Indo-Pacific in March 2026. The team met with key defense partners in New Zealand and Australia to reinforce naval partnerships and enhance weapon system support. Discussions centered on P-8 and future MH-60R sustainability with the NZ Defence Force, and maritime guided-missile destroyer, Frigate and MH-60 support for the Royal Australian Navy. Strategic engagements with partner nations are crucial to our shared readiness and dedication to maritime security throughout the region.