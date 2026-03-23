NAVSUP WSS Engages Australian, New Zealand Allies to Bolster Regional Readiness

NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support's director of international programs, Capt. Albert Sonon, and deputy director, Kevin Joyce, led a successful delegation to the Indo-Pacific in March 2026. The team met with key defense partners in New Zealand and Australia to reinforce naval partnerships and enhance weapon system support. Discussions centered on P-8 and future MH-60R sustainability with the NZ Defence Force, and maritime guided-missile destroyer, Frigate and MH-60 support for the Royal Australian Navy. Strategic engagements with partner nations are crucial to our shared readiness and dedication to maritime security throughout the region.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 10:31
|Photo ID:
|9582731
|VIRIN:
|260320-D-N1901-9942
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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