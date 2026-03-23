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    NAVSUP WSS Engages Australian, New Zealand Allies to Bolster Regional Readiness

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    NAVSUP WSS Engages Australian, New Zealand Allies to Bolster Regional Readiness

    AUSTRALIA

    03.20.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support's director of international programs, Capt. Albert Sonon, and deputy director, Kevin Joyce, led a successful delegation to the Indo-Pacific in March 2026. The team met with key defense partners in New Zealand and Australia to reinforce naval partnerships and enhance weapon system support. Discussions centered on P-8 and future MH-60R sustainability with the NZ Defence Force, and maritime guided-missile destroyer, Frigate and MH-60 support for the Royal Australian Navy. Strategic engagements with partner nations are crucial to our shared readiness and dedication to maritime security throughout the region.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 10:31
    Photo ID: 9582731
    VIRIN: 260320-D-N1901-9942
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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