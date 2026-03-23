U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division descend onto a drop zone during an airborne operation in World War II. Airborne assaults enabled rapid mass insertion of forces behind enemy lines, allowing the division to seize key terrain and disrupt enemy defenses in the Pacific Theater. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 18:01
|Photo ID:
|9582027
|VIRIN:
|260324-A-LF704-6935
|Resolution:
|5316x2990
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wings of the 11th: The 11th Airborne Division in History, by Correy Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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