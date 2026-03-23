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    Millennium Cohort Study Marks 25 Years of Groundbreaking Military Health Research

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    Millennium Cohort Study Marks 25 Years of Groundbreaking Military Health Research

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Photo by John Marciano 

    Naval Health Research Center

    SAN DIEGO (March 24, 2026) Naval Health Research Center’s (NHRC) Millennium Cohort Study, the largest prospective health study of U.S. service members and veterans, celebrates its 25th anniversary in July. NHRC, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by John Marciano/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 15:27
    Photo ID: 9581771
    VIRIN: 260324-N-TF066-3919
    Resolution: 4858x2136
    Size: 654.73 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Millennium Cohort Study Marks 25 Years of Groundbreaking Military Health Research, by John Marciano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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