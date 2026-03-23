Millennium Cohort Study Marks 25 Years of Groundbreaking Military Health Research

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SAN DIEGO (March 24, 2026) Naval Health Research Center’s (NHRC) Millennium Cohort Study, the largest prospective health study of U.S. service members and veterans, celebrates its 25th anniversary in July. NHRC, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by John Marciano/released)