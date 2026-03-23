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    Army researchers partner with Navy to provide expeditionary AI translation tool

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    Army researchers partner with Navy to provide expeditionary AI translation tool

    UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Army Research Laboratory

    Sailors conducting global maritime operations require reliable language translation technologies when speaking with non-English-speaking teammates, such as during bridge-to-bridge communications (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chris Roys)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 14:01
    Photo ID: 9581596
    VIRIN: 260302-D-A1908-9860
    Resolution: 1000x714
    Size: 181.22 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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