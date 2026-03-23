Army researchers partner with Navy to provide expeditionary AI translation tool

Sailors conducting global maritime operations require reliable language translation technologies when speaking with non-English-speaking teammates, such as during bridge-to-bridge communications (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chris Roys)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 14:01
|Photo ID:
|9581596
|VIRIN:
|260302-D-A1908-9860
|Resolution:
|1000x714
|Size:
|181.22 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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