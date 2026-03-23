Martin "Marty" Hodge retires

Martin "Marty" Hodge, Naval Supply Systems Command Business Systems Center Site Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Information Technology supervisor, retires from federal service March 20, 2026 at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 13:59
|Photo ID:
|9581592
|VIRIN:
|260320-N-N1901-1001
|Resolution:
|4896x3672
|Size:
|3.51 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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