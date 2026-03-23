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    Martin "Marty" Hodge retires

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    Martin &quot;Marty&quot; Hodge retires

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Martin "Marty" Hodge, Naval Supply Systems Command Business Systems Center Site Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Information Technology supervisor, retires from federal service March 20, 2026 at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 13:59
    Photo ID: 9581592
    VIRIN: 260320-N-N1901-1001
    Resolution: 4896x3672
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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