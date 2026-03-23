National Medal of Honor Day 2026 graphic

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This graphic was created to honor National Medal of Honor Day on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, March 19, 2026. The National Medal of Honor Day is celebrated annually March 25 to honor those whose actions earned them the nation’s highest military award. This graphic was created using Adobe Photoshop. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic by Lance Cpl. Mayte Ramirez Lopez) (Elements of this graphics are from Adobe Stock)