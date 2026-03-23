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    National Medal of Honor Day 2026 graphic

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    National Medal of Honor Day 2026 graphic

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mayte Ramirez Lopez 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    This graphic was created to honor National Medal of Honor Day on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, March 19, 2026. The National Medal of Honor Day is celebrated annually March 25 to honor those whose actions earned them the nation’s highest military award. This graphic was created using Adobe Photoshop. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic by Lance Cpl. Mayte Ramirez Lopez) (Elements of this graphics are from Adobe Stock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 21:00
    Photo ID: 9580347
    VIRIN: 260319-M-ON025-1001
    Resolution: 1200x1500
    Size: 612.77 KB
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Medal of Honor Day 2026 graphic, by LCpl Mayte Ramirez Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MOH
    American Heroes
    MARFORPAC
    National Medal of Honor Day
    Honoring Our Heroes
    USMC

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