Snow Plowing

Installation personnel clear snow from roads and parking lots at Fort Knox, Kentuckly on Jan. 27, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 13:33
|Photo ID:
|9579267
|VIRIN:
|260126-A-GF376-9489
|Resolution:
|5454x3409
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Cold, hard facts: Fort Knox officials detail reality of winter weather events
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