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    Snow Plowing

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    Snow Plowing

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Installation personnel clear snow from roads and parking lots at Fort Knox, Kentuckly on Jan. 27, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 13:33
    Photo ID: 9579267
    VIRIN: 260126-A-GF376-9489
    Resolution: 5454x3409
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snow Plowing, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Garrison
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Army
    Kentucky

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