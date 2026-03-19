US and Japan Complete Successful ASEV Integration Testing

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Missile Defense Agency successfully conduct the first live target tracking exercise using the SPY-7 radar, during Japan Flight Test Experiment Aegis Weapon System (JFTX)-01. Here, a live target is launched in support of tracking event one, which took place on March 17. (courtesy photo/released)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 12:04
|Photo ID:
|9579084
|VIRIN:
|260317-D-D0500-1001
|Resolution:
|862x1293
|Size:
|120.79 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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