(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US and Japan Complete Successful ASEV Integration Testing

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    US and Japan Complete Successful ASEV Integration Testing

    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Missile Defense Agency

    The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Missile Defense Agency successfully conduct the first live target tracking exercise using the SPY-7 radar, during Japan Flight Test Experiment Aegis Weapon System (JFTX)-01. Here, a live target is launched in support of tracking event one, which took place on March 17. (courtesy photo/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 12:04
    Photo ID: 9579084
    VIRIN: 260317-D-D0500-1001
    Resolution: 862x1293
    Size: 120.79 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US and Japan Complete Successful ASEV Integration Testing, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    missile defense agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery