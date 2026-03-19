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    Washington National Guard’s 10th Homeland Response Force builds readiness, partnership during Cobra Gold 2026

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    Washington National Guard’s 10th Homeland Response Force builds readiness, partnership during Cobra Gold 2026

    CHACHOENGSAO, THAILAND

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Maj. Aaron Meredith, planning officer for the 10th HRF and the director of operation for the 194th Civil Engineer Flight observes a Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief Demonstration, part of Exercise Cobra Gold 26 at the Disaster Relief Training Centre, Phanom Sarakham District, Chachoengsao, Thailand, Feb. 27, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand hosted the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with approximately 8,000 participants from 30 nations to engage in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Joseph Siemandel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 10:11
    Photo ID: 9578798
    VIRIN: 260226-D-MN117-6231
    Resolution: 4800x3444
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: CHACHOENGSAO, TH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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