Maj. Aaron Meredith, planning officer for the 10th HRF and the director of operation for the 194th Civil Engineer Flight observes a Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief Demonstration, part of Exercise Cobra Gold 26 at the Disaster Relief Training Centre, Phanom Sarakham District, Chachoengsao, Thailand, Feb. 27, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand hosted the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with approximately 8,000 participants from 30 nations to engage in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Joseph Siemandel)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 10:11
|Photo ID:
|9578798
|VIRIN:
|260226-D-MN117-6231
|Resolution:
|4800x3444
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|CHACHOENGSAO, TH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington National Guard’s 10th Homeland Response Force builds readiness, partnership during Cobra Gold 2026, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Washington National Guard’s 10th Homeland Response Force builds readiness, partnership during Cobra Gold 2026
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