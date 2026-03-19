Governor meets with Soldiers deploying in support of Operation Vigilant Relief

New Jersey Gov. Richard J. Codey, right, meets with New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers at the 108th Air Refueling Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, at McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey, Sept. 21, 2005. The Soldiers are deploying to New Orleans, Louisiana, in support of Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2005
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 13:29
|Photo ID:
|9576167
|VIRIN:
|050921-Z-AL508-1016
|Resolution:
|3504x2336
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|MCGUIRE AIR FORCE BASE, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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