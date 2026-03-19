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    Governor meets with Soldiers deploying in support of Operation Vigilant Relief

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    Governor meets with Soldiers deploying in support of Operation Vigilant Relief

    MCGUIRE AIR FORCE BASE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2005

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    New Jersey Gov. Richard J. Codey, right, meets with New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers at the 108th Air Refueling Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, at McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey, Sept. 21, 2005. The Soldiers are deploying to New Orleans, Louisiana, in support of Operation Vigilant Relief, Hurricane Katrina. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2005
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 13:29
    Photo ID: 9576167
    VIRIN: 050921-Z-AL508-1016
    Resolution: 3504x2336
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: MCGUIRE AIR FORCE BASE, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Governor meets with Soldiers deploying in support of Operation Vigilant Relief, by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Hurricane Katrina
    Humanitarian Mission
    Joint Operations
    Always Ready Always There
    Operation Vigilant Relief
    New Jersey National Guard New Orleans in support of Hurricane Katrina relief

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