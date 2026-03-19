A Second First Day: An Airman's Fight to Serve

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Senior Airman Alisha Sargent poses for a photo in the weapons hangar at Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore., March 8, 2026. Sargent returned to service after a medical discharge that nearly ended her dream of serving. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Eduardo Figueroa Varela)