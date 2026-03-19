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    A Second First Day: An Airman's Fight to Serve

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    A Second First Day: An Airman's Fight to Serve

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Eduardo Figueroa Varela 

    142nd Wing

    Senior Airman Alisha Sargent poses for a photo in the weapons hangar at Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore., March 8, 2026. Sargent returned to service after a medical discharge that nearly ended her dream of serving. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Eduardo Figueroa Varela)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 11:47
    Photo ID: 9575949
    VIRIN: 260308-Z-DK595-1001
    Resolution: 3807x5710
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A Second First Day: An Airman's Fight to Serve, by SrA Eduardo Figueroa Varela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Oregon Air National Guard
    142nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    142nd wing

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