Senior Airman Alisha Sargent poses for a photo in the weapons hangar at Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore., March 8, 2026. Sargent returned to service after a medical discharge that nearly ended her dream of serving. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Eduardo Figueroa Varela)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 11:47
|Photo ID:
|9575949
|VIRIN:
|260308-Z-DK595-1001
|Resolution:
|3807x5710
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Second First Day: An Airman's Fight to Serve, by SrA Eduardo Figueroa Varela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Second First Day: An Airman's Fight to Serve
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