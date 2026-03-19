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    General (Ret.) Richard A. Cody on the Legacy of the Screaming Eagles and the Dawn of Special Operations Aviation

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    General (Ret.) Richard A. Cody on the Legacy of the Screaming Eagles and the Dawn of Special Operations Aviation

    CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Capt. Jennifer French 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Retired Gen. Richard A. Cody, former 31st Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, reflects on the legacy of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) during an interview, highlighting the enduring significance of the “Screaming Eagle” patch and its lineage from World War II to modern combat operations. Cody, who led Task Force Normandy during the opening moments of Operation Desert Storm, emphasized the role of aviation innovation, including the development of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), in shaping today’s Army. He credited generations of soldiers—from Normandy and Bastogne to Iraq—with building a force that continues to evolve while honoring its history.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 20:13
    Photo ID: 9575002
    VIRIN: 260228-A-XY121-1107
    Resolution: 1196x938
    Size: 205.79 KB
    Location: CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, General (Ret.) Richard A. Cody on the Legacy of the Screaming Eagles and the Dawn of Special Operations Aviation, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    Desert Storm
    Desert Storm Veteran
    160 SOAR
    101st Airborne Division

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