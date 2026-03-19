General (Ret.) Richard A. Cody on the Legacy of the Screaming Eagles and the Dawn of Special Operations Aviation

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Retired Gen. Richard A. Cody, former 31st Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, reflects on the legacy of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) during an interview, highlighting the enduring significance of the “Screaming Eagle” patch and its lineage from World War II to modern combat operations. Cody, who led Task Force Normandy during the opening moments of Operation Desert Storm, emphasized the role of aviation innovation, including the development of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), in shaping today’s Army. He credited generations of soldiers—from Normandy and Bastogne to Iraq—with building a force that continues to evolve while honoring its history.