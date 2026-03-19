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    Army Under Secretary Witnesses Future of Warfighter Readiness at Tobyhanna

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    Army Under Secretary Witnesses Future of Warfighter Readiness at Tobyhanna

    UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Danielle Weinschenk 

    Tobyhanna Army Depot

    Jonathan Strzelec, left, Chief of Tobyhanna's Transformation Office, shows advanced manufacturing products to Under Secretary of the Army Michael A. Obadal.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 19:28
    Photo ID: 9574968
    VIRIN: 260319-A-PK257-1053
    Resolution: 1920x1277
    Size: 606.8 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army Under Secretary Witnesses Future of Warfighter Readiness at Tobyhanna, by Danielle Weinschenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    tobyhanna army depot; advanced manufacturing

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