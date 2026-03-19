Date Taken: 03.19.2026 Date Posted: 03.19.2026 19:28 Photo ID: 9574968 VIRIN: 260319-A-PK257-1053 Resolution: 1920x1277 Size: 606.8 KB Location: US

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This work, Army Under Secretary Witnesses Future of Warfighter Readiness at Tobyhanna, by Danielle Weinschenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.