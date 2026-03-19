Jonathan Strzelec, left, Chief of Tobyhanna's Transformation Office, shows advanced manufacturing products to Under Secretary of the Army Michael A. Obadal.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 19:28
|Photo ID:
|9574968
|VIRIN:
|260319-A-PK257-1053
|Resolution:
|1920x1277
|Size:
|606.8 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Under Secretary Witnesses Future of Warfighter Readiness at Tobyhanna, by Danielle Weinschenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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