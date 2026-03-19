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    DLIFLC hosts virtual Advanced Command Language Program Managers Conference

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    DLIFLC hosts virtual Advanced Command Language Program Managers Conference

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

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    Center for Information Warfare Training

    The virtual Advanced Command Language Program Managers Conference took place Sept. 9-10, 2025. The event brought together Department of War language program leaders to share updates, discuss best practices and recognize top performers. (Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center graphic)

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    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 14:38
    Photo ID: 9574329
    VIRIN: 250909-N-N0443-4001
    Resolution: 834x1208
    Size: 199.57 KB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    DLIFLC
    Naval Education and Training Command (NETC)
    iwtc monterey
    Information Warfare Training Command Monterey
    Center for Information Warfare Training CIWT
    language conference

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