The virtual Advanced Command Language Program Managers Conference took place Sept. 9-10, 2025. The event brought together Department of War language program leaders to share updates, discuss best practices and recognize top performers. (Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center graphic)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 14:38
|Photo ID:
|9574329
|VIRIN:
|250909-N-N0443-4001
|Resolution:
|834x1208
|Size:
|199.57 KB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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DLIFLC hosts virtual Advanced Command Language Program Managers Conference
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