NSASP Meets Community Leaders, Stakeholders

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Capt. John Nadder, commanding officer of Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP), briefs community leaders and stakeholders at the NSASP Civilian-Military Community Relations (COMREL) Council in the Town of Indian Head on March 18. The discussion included members of the largest installation tenant command, the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD), the Tri-County Council, the Charles County Office of Economic Development, and the Charles County Military Alliance Council. The meeting highlighted how NSASP missions rely on the support of our surrounding communities, whose commitment for the base builds a foundation for future mission success. (U.S. Navy Photo by CS2 Carly McGuffey)