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    NSASP Meets Community Leaders, Stakeholders

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    NSASP Meets Community Leaders, Stakeholders

    DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carly McGuffey 

    Naval Support Activity South Potomac

    Capt. John Nadder, commanding officer of Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP), briefs community leaders and stakeholders at the NSASP Civilian-Military Community Relations (COMREL) Council in the Town of Indian Head on March 18. The discussion included members of the largest installation tenant command, the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD), the Tri-County Council, the Charles County Office of Economic Development, and the Charles County Military Alliance Council. The meeting highlighted how NSASP missions rely on the support of our surrounding communities, whose commitment for the base builds a foundation for future mission success. (U.S. Navy Photo by CS2 Carly McGuffey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 13:17
    Photo ID: 9574154
    VIRIN: 260318-N-MM898-1008
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 748.42 KB
    Location: DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NSASP Meets Community Leaders, Stakeholders, by PO2 Carly McGuffey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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