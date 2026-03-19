(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Brick

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Brick

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Examples of brick found at an archaeological dig at Fort McCoy, Wis., in 2014 are shown in this image. Archaeological researchers with Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands were investigating homestead sites in the Fort McCoy-Sparta Airport area in 2014 when they recovered three different bricks with the manufacturer’s names on them. (Contributed photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 13:07
    Photo ID: 9574129
    VIRIN: 260318-A-A4608-6886
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 197.17 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Brick, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Brick

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Wis.
    Fort McCoy
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT
    archaeology at Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery