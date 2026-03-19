Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Brick

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Examples of brick found at an archaeological dig at Fort McCoy, Wis., in 2014 are shown in this image. Archaeological researchers with Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands were investigating homestead sites in the Fort McCoy-Sparta Airport area in 2014 when they recovered three different bricks with the manufacturer’s names on them. (Contributed photo)