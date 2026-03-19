Cover for Powering the Front: Tactical Energy Delivery and Management in the Ukraine War
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 10:08
|Photo ID:
|9573703
|VIRIN:
|260319-D-A0003-9864
|Resolution:
|721x927
|Size:
|233.31 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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