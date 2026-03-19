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    Cover for Powering the Front: Tactical Energy Delivery and Management in the Ukraine War

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    Cover for Powering the Front: Tactical Energy Delivery and Management in the Ukraine War

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Center for Army Lessons Learned

    Cover for Powering the Front: Tactical Energy Delivery and Management in the Ukraine War

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 10:08
    Photo ID: 9573703
    VIRIN: 260319-D-A0003-9864
    Resolution: 721x927
    Size: 233.31 KB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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