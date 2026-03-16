Religious leaders gather to discuss faith

Chaplain Scott Klein participates on an interfaith panel hosted by the Fayetteville Technical Community College in Fayettville, N.C. Nov. 18, 2025, speaking to students, faculty, and administration from various academic programs.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 23:05
|Photo ID:
|9573174
|VIRIN:
|251118-A-CQ141-1001
|Resolution:
|2500x1667
|Size:
|696.56 KB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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