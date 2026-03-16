(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Religious leaders gather to discuss faith

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Religious leaders gather to discuss faith

    FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Paul Stamps 

    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps

    Chaplain Scott Klein participates on an interfaith panel hosted by the Fayetteville Technical Community College in Fayettville, N.C. Nov. 18, 2025, speaking to students, faculty, and administration from various academic programs.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 23:05
    Photo ID: 9573174
    VIRIN: 251118-A-CQ141-1001
    Resolution: 2500x1667
    Size: 696.56 KB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Religious leaders gather to discuss faith, by Paul Stamps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery