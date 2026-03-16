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    Task Force Magnolia M17 Qual 2026

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    Task Force Magnolia M17 Qual 2026

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Brown 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Pfc. , 223rd Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, stand at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., March 4, 2026. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 22:19
    Photo ID: 9573162
    VIRIN: 260304-Z-LK770-1272
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 6.54 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Task Force Magnolia M17 Qual 2026, by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    District of Columbia
    JTFDC
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DC Safe and Beautiful

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