Task Force Magnolia M17 Qual 2026

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U.S. Army Pfc. , 223rd Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, stand at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., March 4, 2026. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)